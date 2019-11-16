The Washington Department of Ecology says a quick response and some mandatory spill prevention procedures kept an oil spill near Anacortes from getting much worse.

The spill happened at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Fidalgo Bay at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

Officials with the refinery said personnel found the spill coming from a Crowley Maritime barge at the refinery's dock. The source of the spill was determined to be a pressure relief valve on the barge and it was quickly secured.

The spill happened as refinery workers were moving five million gallons of Alaskan North Slope crude oil from the barge to the refinery. The Department of Ecology estimated 20 gallons spilled, but most of it spilled onto the barge.

"Only 5 gallons made it to the water. They're still making sure it didn't have a significant impact on the environment," said Public Information Officer Suzanne Lagoni. "It's important to note that when these barges come in to transfer the product, they are boomed right away before any of the operations start."

Transferring the oil was immediately stopped after the spill and activation of the refinery's oil spill response team and notifications to the proper authorities were made.

A crude oil spill occurred at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes on Nov. 15, 2019.

Wash. Dept. of Ecology

Regulators require refineries to put containment booms around barges before anything is offloaded, and the Department of Ecology sends inspectors periodically to make sure they're following the rules.

David Byers with the Department of Ecology said it all led to a rapid and well-coordinated response.

"It paid off for the environment and it paid it for the company because their response is going to be a lot quicker and a lot less expensive for everybody, with a lot less environmental damage," Byers said.

The refinery sits along Fidalgo Bay, near an aquatic reserve that's a critical habitat for several species. The Department of Ecology said it's one of the most sensitive areas in the state and even a small oil spill could have an impact.

"The area around the refinery here in Anacortes are highly sensitive environments. They contain priority species they're breeding grounds for a variety of fish and other organisms, it's important for birds and other wildlife in the area," said Byers.

Crews still have to clean oil off the barge and the side of the boat to make sure oil doesn't drip down into the water.

The Department of Ecology will look into what caused the spill in the first place.