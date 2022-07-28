Harmful Blue-Green Algae Bloom Found In West Michigan

The harmful algae has been detected in Allegan County. Here's what you should know.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — When you are looking to beat the summer heat by diving into your favorite local lake the last thing you want to see is an algae bloom smack dab between you and refreshment. However, these blooms can be more than just gross, they can be dangerous.

It is impossible to determine rather an algae bloom is safe of toxic just by looking at it, that's why it is so important to pay attention to posted warning signs and information available about algae currently on local water bodies. This is exactly the case in Allegan County, where earlier this week the harmful Blue-Green Algae was preliminarily confirmed on Swan Lake.

More samples have been sent to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the MDHSS for further testing.

Impacts of Harmful Algae:

This type of algae can not only be harmful to you but to your pets as well. If you or your pet comes into contact with harmful algae here are some expected symptoms.

In humans you may see flu like symptoms. External exposure can lead to skin rash, blisters, and runny eyes or nose. Swallowing can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and headaches. In pets panting, excessive drooling, or disorientation can be signs, along with vomiting or diarrhea if swallowed.

In the most severe cases exposure could be fatal to your pet.

If you or your pet become exposed to harmful algae, wash off thoroughly and contact your medical provider or veterinarian.

If you think you see an undetected algae bloom, contact the Michigan EGLE by calling 1-800-662-9278.

