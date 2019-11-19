GAYLORD, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public's help after an elk was found illegally killed in the Pigeon River State Forest.

The DNR said a large, bull elk carcass was located near Ford Lake Road. The forest is about a half-hour northeast of Gaylord.

People found the elk Monday, Nov. 18 and contacted the DNR. Officers said it was likely killed Saturday or Sunday.

"We are currently following up on leads,” said Lt. Jim Gorno. “This is flat out poaching. A majestic elk was killed for no reason and left to rot.”

The elk’s antlers included six points on one side and seven on the other.

Anyone with information can contact the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously. You can also report poaching online.

Typically there are three periods of Elk Hunting in Michigan. Hunters are selected for an elk hunting license in a drawing. The next period for elk hunting begins Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 22.

