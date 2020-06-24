DTE Gas announces 2050 net zero goal

The company is hoping to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, from procurement through delivery.

DETROIT, Mich — DTE Energy announced Wednesday a new goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for DTE Gas by 2050.

This announcement comes after a similar one in September 2019, when the company revealed a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its electric company. Now, this goal is expanding and DTE Gas is being added to the mix.

“Climate change is one of the defining public policy issues of our time and it demands a bold response,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO of DTE Energy. “The level of impact urgently needed can only be achieved by viewing the challenge through a holistic lens, bringing our suppliers and our customers on the journey with us. This is the right plan for our environment, for our customers and for our communities.”

In addition to internally cutting down emissions, the company will be partnering with customers to address up to 100% of their natural gas carbon footprint. DTE will do this by offering programs that encourage energy efficiency and urging customers to participate in DTE’s voluntary emissions offset program.

According to DTE Energy, these combined efforts will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 6 million metric tons by 2050. This is equivalent to taking 1.3 million cars off the road annually.

To reach this goal, the company is taking a holistic, three-fold approach

Work with suppliers: DTE Gas will now require all its suppliers to operate at net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

DTE Gas will now require all its suppliers to operate at net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

DTE Gas will invest in renewable natural gas and carbon offsets. The company will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

“I’m pleased to see that DTE is committing to a plan that includes suppliers and customers in their net zero commitment,” said Michigan House of Representatives Democratic Leader Christine Greig. “DTE’s plan reflects the proactive thinking that is necessary to combat climate change and ensure a sustainable future for our state.”

