High levels of E. coli bacteria found in water at Kruse Beach in Muskegon

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued an advisory for elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in the water at Kruse Beach.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Contamination Advisory has been issued for high levels of E. coli bacteria found in Kruse Beach in Muskegon.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy after a high level of E. coli bacteria was found in a recent sample from the water.

Advisories are given when the total amount of E. coli bacteria found in 100mL of water exceeds 300. The sample taken on Tuesday, found 435 E. coli in the 100mL sample taken. This is the highest level of E. coli bacteria found in the waters at Kruse Beach since June of 2019.

The beach is not closed, but if the E. coli bacteria count continues to be above 300 per 100mL, the water will be considered unsafe for swimming.

The E. coli levels at Kruse Beach will continue to be monitored in accordance with state and federal standards.

The waters are monitored weekly by the GVSU Annis Water Resources Institute from the end of May through the beginning of September each year.

Updates about the E. coli levels at Kruse Beach will be available here when they become available.

