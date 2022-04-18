Earth Fest event raising money for Lyoya family

The event will be held on Earth Day, April 22, on the Blue Bridge in Downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A brand new event is being held at the Blue Bridge in Downtown Grand Rapids on Earth Day to celebrate the local environment and the efforts for its conservation.

The first ever Earth Fest is hosted by Forever Great clothing and will be held on April 22 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature trash clean-up along the Grand River with appearances from local environmental organizations. Enjoy food from local food trucks, music by DJ Venus Flyy Trap and a pop-up market with local businesses focusing on sustainable practices.

“Creating dialogue about conservational issues is something we strive to do,” said Chad Howell, CEO of Forever Great. ”There’s no better place to have that dialogue than in the heart of GR.”

Organizers will also be taking donations for the Lyoya family to help support funeral costs and more at the event .

Earth Fest is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Jars Cannabis.

For more information, visit Forevergreat.co.

