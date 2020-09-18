EEE found in deer in Allegan County

The mosquito-borne virus has infected one person and 22 horses in 10 counties.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A deer has tested positive in Dorr Township for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

As a result of this, a five-mile radius from where the deer was found has been added by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to the areas in need of aerial spraying .

MDHHS also has used aerial spray treatment across more than 226,000 acres to help prevent spread of the disease, including 69,000 acres treated on Thursday. Aerial spraying began Wednesday. It is unknown how many days it will take for all blocks to be sprayed in Allegan County where the deer was found.

The mosquito-borne virus has infected one person and 22 horses in 10 counties. Horses can be vaccinated for the disease but there is no equivalent for humans.

Authorities said reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best way of preventing human infection, including insect repellent and wearing long sleeves or pants outdoors.

