Time To Talk About Stink Bugs!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As temperatures warm up this spring, a familiar pest is making its way back out into our homes and gardens. The stink bug is making its presence known yet again this May, so what can you do about it?

Well, first off, know that these bugs are more than just a household annoyance, they are actually pests that can be quiet harmful to crops and gardens. The stink bug can eat a variety of plants, fruits, and vegetables. It also tends to have a fondness for tree fruits.

The insect is most commonly seen inside homes during the spring and fall months; during the fall because it is seeking shelter from colder temperatures and during the spring as it looks to move back outside.

As for dealing with these bugs, Howard Russell, an entomologist with Michigan State University, recommends placing them in soapy water or just giving them a whack for taking care of stink bugs in smaller numbers. If you have a larger infestation, or they are feeding on your plants, then insect sprays may be a good route to follow.

Howard and I spoke at length about these bugs and how to deal with them over Zoom, and you can see our full conversation below.

At the end of the day, this pest will likely be with us throughout the year, so knowing how to best deal with them is the best step for keeping your home and garden stink bug free!

