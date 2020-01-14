MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan farmers and small business owners could soon get a financial boost in making their operations more energy efficient.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced today a $773,000 investment for 25 projects to help Michigan farmers become more energy efficient. She says the projects will help address the climate crisis. Projects include solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling units, and equipment and lighting upgrades.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program, which is part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Stabenow says in addition to the clean energy investments, the bipartisan Farm Bill has improved crop insurance, agriculture conservation programs, and forest health initiatives to help address climate change.

