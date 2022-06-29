Grand Haven City Beach clean-up set for Thursday evening

The City's Environment and Natural Resources Committee is asking for volunteers to help with cleaning up the Grand Haven City Beach.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Grand Haven City Beach on Thursday evening.

The City's Environment and Natural Resources Committee has organized the beach cleanup for Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m.

Eric Law, the City of Grand Haven's Water Filtration manager, says that this is a great way to get out and help the community in an impactful way.

Volunteers can meet up at the city beach parking lot by the picnic table.

Buckets will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves or hand protection.

The cleanup time should only last around an hour, but is dependent on how many volunteers show up.

The city will use its beach rakes to gather up larger trash before the cleanup and then the volunteers will go through and help cleanup what the rakes missed.

The City of Grand Haven says that if you have any questions or would like further information about the beach cleanup to contact Eric Law at the Water Treatment Plant at (616) 847-3487.

To find out about more beach cleanup opportunities around Grand Haven, you can follow The City of Grand Haven's Facebook page. And to find out more about beach cleanups in other areas around the state, visit the Better Coast Foundation.

