HAMILTON, Mich. — One after another tribal members and members of the public delicately placed roughly 240 of Michigan's longest living and largest fish species into the Kalamazoo River on Wednesday.

As part of their ongoing rehabilitation efforts, the Gun Lake Tribe hosted their annual lake sturgeon (Nmé in Pottawatomi) release event at New Richmond Bridge County Park in Allegan County on Aug. 28. The free event welcomed anyone from the public to take a tours of the stream-side hatchery facility, eat free barbecue and then eventually release the young sturgeon into the river by hand. The Tribe also held a ceremony before seven Tribal children released the first of the fish.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

“The sturgeon is the chief of the fish clan and the Tribe is looking at these rehabilitation efforts as also growth for the Tribal community," said Liz Binoniemi-Smith, the Gun Lake Tribe's environmental director.

Rehabilitation efforts by the tribe have been ongoing since 2009. This is the most successful sturgeon rearing season for the Tribe, last year only 35 were released.

"I’m just really happy that it’s such a success and every year we learn and grow and it’s been a great experience to be involved in,” Binoniemi-Smith said.

The eggs are collected from the Kalamazoo River and hatched in a stream-side facility. The young sturgeon are raised in tanks filled with water from the Kalamazoo River to help them imprint and eventually return to reproduce.

"Each fish has a tag inside them with a 15-digit number, and they are all unique," said Jason Lorenz, a biologist with the Gun Lake Tribe. "Those tags last their entire life. So, we will know that they are our fish, and when we released them and how big they were and how big they are now."

Read more: Lake sturgeon season goes quickly as quota met in 78 minutes

Sturgeon live anywhere from 50 to 100 years depending on the gender and can weigh up to 200 pounds and reach 7 feet in length. Due to over harvesting, pollution and dams built in the 18 to 1900s the sturgeon population began to dwindle, and the species is currently placed on the state's threatened species list.

The Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, the Kalamazoo River chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow and Central Michigan University all played a part in Wednesday's event.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Officers bust man for poaching more than 1,400 fish from Michigan lake

Michigan agencies offer $3.6M to fight invasive species

Neighborhoods near coal plant in West Olive have contaminated drinking water

Farmers' Almanac predicts a 'polar coaster' for this winter

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.