KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is teaming up with Blandford Nature Center, to host a workday at The Highlands, on Saturday.

They plan to plant 25 acres of prairie, where turf grass used to be. It's part of the process to transform a former golf course into a natural area in Grand Rapids. They're asking for 50 volunteers to join them from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Highlands, just east of Blandford Nature Center.

