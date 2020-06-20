High water, erosion create 'bizarre' Michigan floating isle

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A large mass of grasses and other vegetation has been swept into a western Michigan lake, creating what one professor calls a “bizarre” floating island.
Norton Shores photographer Joe Gee shot video of the floating vegetation Thursday in Muskegon Lake using an aerial drone.
Alan D. Steinman, director of Grand Valley State University's Annis Water Resources Institute, says the floating vegetation is almost certainly the result of record-high water levels and resulting shoreline erosion.
He tells the Detroit Free Press that he's perplexed because the floating plants appear not to typical shoreline vegetation, such as reeds.
Steinman says it's “bizarre.”
Gee posted the video on his Facebook page:
