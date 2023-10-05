John Ball Zoo giving away plants, seeds

The John Ball Zoo is encouraging West Michiganders to plant native plants this spring by giving away seeds and plants.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is encouraging West Michiganders to go native this planting season.

May is Gardening for Wildlife Month and the zoo is hoping to inspire residents to choose native trees, shrubs and pollinator plants for their gardens.

The zoo launched the "Habitat Heroes" program, which will use education and native plant and seed giveaways to help wildlife thrive in our communities.

“As humans, we impact the planet, and being aware of the impacts we’re having and ways we can make positive changes is a great and simple thing we can do to protect biodiversity in our own backyards,” said Travis Kurtz, community science coordinator at John Ball Zoo.

This Sunday, on Mother's Day, the John Ball Zoo will be handing out wildlife seeds for anyone who visits.

The Habitat Heroes program gives participants the ability to choose from a free variety of plants, learn how to plant them, and get tips on how to care for them at the zoo and through community events.

As the giveaways and events are planned, they will be announced on the John Ball Zoo website.

Find more information on Habitat Heroes and a list of native plant species, here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.