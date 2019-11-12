TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Federal officials have told The Associated Press that they've reached a $245 million deal to continue cleaning up a polluted Michigan river.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department negotiated the settlement with NCR Corp. It was filed in federal court Wednesday.

The company was among several whose paper mills dumped toxic PCBs into the Kalamazoo River from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Cleanup has been underway for more than 20 years.

The deal with NCR will pay for cleanup of floodplain soils and dredging of river sediments. It also will remove an aging dam in Allegan County.

