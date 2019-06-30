GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Department of Public Works announced in April that the Kentwood recycling drop-off station located at the Kentwood Public Works facility would close on June 30.

While that day has finally come, officials say it's closing because recycling in southern Kent County has been improving.

RELATED: Kentwood recycling drop-off station closing this summer

DPW clarified in April that the closure is not related to global recycling markets or China's decision to stop importing recyclables. Kent County maintains strong outlets for sorted recyclables in the Midwest and Canada.

Kent County is offering a grant program for property managers to include recycling for tenants living in apartments, condominiums or other multifamily dwellings.

For more information on the grants, contact the Kent County DPW via email at recycle@kentcountymi.gov or by phone at 616-632-7920.

Kent County DPW will continue to provide drop-off recycling stations at the following locations:

Recycling and Education Center, 977 Wealthy St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504; open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays.

North Kent Recycling & Waste Center, 2908 Ten Mile Road, Rockford, MI 49341; open Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.