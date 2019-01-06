ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced today that the final phase of soil sampling at the former Menasha Paper Mill will begin on Monday, June 10.

EGLE said their team has been working for several weeks, collecting upwards of 6,000 sample points from area farm fields where paper sludge was applied as a crop amendment from several private properties where sludge and fly ash were disposed.

The last phase of sampling, the collection of samples from roadside areas where Menasha's black liquor was historically used as a roadbinder, will begin the week of June 10.

Planning began back in March to test the site for toxic chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as well as dioxins and furans.

In the sampling, EGLE will use incremental sampling which requires more individual samples to be collecting than in traditional sampling. However, it provides much more accurate data on contaminant levels.

Additional processing of the soil samples occurs at the laboratory before the analysis can be run, adding time to the laboratory testing process.

EGLE said they are using VISTA laboratories to carry out the testing. VISTA handles PFAS samples from all over the country, including most samples from Michigan -- both soil and groundwater.

Results are expected to come in at the end of July.

Once the results are in, EGLE will work with partner agencies to evaluate the results and determine if any public health risks are present.

The partner agencies, which include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Allegan County Health Department and the Federal Agency for Toxic Substance and Disease Registry, will schedule a public meeting to present the results to the community.

