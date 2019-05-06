LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan agency is awarding grants totaling more than $3.9 million for projects intended to benefit lakes and streams through development of watershed management plans.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the grants will help restore impaired waters and prevent runoff of sediment, nutrients and other contaminants.

RELATED: Lake levels are so high, some docks are below water

Lenawee Conservation District is getting the largest sum of money - $773,522 for efforts to reduce phosphorus flows to western Lake Erie.

The city of Pleasant Ridge is receiving $608,498 to reduce impervious surfaces and install rain gardens and bio-swales in the Red Run Watershed.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.