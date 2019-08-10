GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) came to Grand Rapids Monday with a message: the climate crisis is negatively affecting many sectors of life in Michigan.

The four-term senator released her report, simply titled “The Climate Crisis and Michigan,” which explains climate change, how it is affecting the state and solutions.

Stabenow traveled around Grand Rapids on bus tour sharing the details of the report. The tour went to the Circuit West sustainability project, the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood, Inner City Christian Federation and Brewery Vivant.

The report states, “the average temperatures of all 83 counties in Michigan are higher today than 30 years ago,” which is cited from a Weather Channel article. It then explains how shifting temperatures are affecting Michigan’s agriculture and economy, the Great Lakes and public health.

Here are some of the big takeaways from each section:

Agriculture and the economy: Warming and fluctuating temperatures negatively impact fruit crops, a major industry in Michigan. "While rising temperatures have resulted in longer growing seasons, crops that break dormancy too early under so-called 'false spring' conditions are at risk for freeze and frost damage," the report said.

Warming and fluctuating temperatures negatively impact fruit crops, a major industry in Michigan. "While rising temperatures have resulted in longer growing seasons, crops that break dormancy too early under so-called 'false spring' conditions are at risk for freeze and frost damage," the report said. Great Lakes: The lake levels will swing between extremely low or extremely high, scientists predict. "Warming waters displace cool- and cold-water fish like walleye, trout, and salmon while benefiting invasive species like sea lamprey," the report said.

The lake levels will swing between extremely low or extremely high, scientists predict. "Warming waters displace cool- and cold-water fish like walleye, trout, and salmon while benefiting invasive species like sea lamprey," the report said. Public Health: The report mentions that a warming climate creates favorable conditions for disease-carrying pests like mosquitoes and ticks. It also notes that warmer air can increase smog and it leads to an extended allergy season.

After laying out some of the concerns, the report says Michigan is "poised to lead the way" on making substantial changes moving forward. Already, Michigan is ranked first in the Midwest for clean energy jobs, according to the Blue Green Alliance. And the state's clean-energy industry is expected to double its growth, Clean Jobs Midwest reports.

"By investing in a clean and efficient future, we can boost Michigan’s economy, create jobs, and ensure a better future for generations to come," the report says.

Read the whole report here:

