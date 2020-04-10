Changes proposed for Michigan natural resources trust fund

Under current rules, most of the money is used for land purchases.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Michigan voters will decide next month whether to change how money can be spent under a popular program that buys land for public use and supports projects such as building trails and boat launches.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund uses royalties paid by developers of state-owned minerals, primarily oil and natural gas, to protect sensitive lands and boost outdoor recreation.

A measure on the November ballot would allow a greater share to be spent on development and could eventually allow the fund to exceed its $500 million limit.

