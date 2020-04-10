x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Environment

Changes proposed for Michigan natural resources trust fund

Under current rules, most of the money is used for land purchases.
Credit: AP
A portion of the Boardman Lake Trail is seen, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Traverse City, Michigan. The trail is among many projects that have received financial support from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which comes from royalties paid by developers of state-owned minerals such as oil and gas. Voters on Nov. 3 will consider a ballot proposal to change rules that help determine how much of the money is spent on land purchases and how much on development projects such as trails and boat launches. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Michigan voters will decide next month whether to change how money can be spent under a popular program that buys land for public use and supports projects such as building trails and boat launches.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund uses royalties paid by developers of state-owned minerals, primarily oil and natural gas, to protect sensitive lands and boost outdoor recreation.

Under current rules, most of the money is used for land purchases.

A measure on the November ballot would allow a greater share to be spent on development and could eventually allow the fund to exceed its $500 million limit. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.