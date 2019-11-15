LANSING, Mich. — For lakeshore property owners, the state of Michigan is making it easier to get permits for the temporary use of sandbags as a way to protect homes from erosion.

Homeowners on Lake Michigan have been facing an immediate threat as high lake levels and severe weather have carved away dunes this fall. Some homeowners have built seawalls or even moved their homes and cottages away from the lakeshore.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced on Friday that the Minor Project will provide a faster permit process and a reduced permit fee of $100. Under a new category for permits, a public notice won't be necessary for stabilization project, state officials say.

"EGLE emphasizes that sandbags are not a permanent solution to erosion problems and the bags eventually must be removed," a press release said. "Property owners should work with a contractor to design a more permanent solution, such as boulders, riprap, or even moving homes and other infrastructure farther inland."

RELATED: Michigan to expedite shoreline erosion permits for homes hit by high lake levels

The state is expediting permits where there is a risk to homes, other buildings, human health and safety.

Since Oct. 1, EGLE has issued more than 100 shoreline protection permits across the state. Last month, state officials said they would expedite permits to protect homes or structures threatened by record high water levels. Permits can be approved within days of being filed; the normal process takes 60-90 days.

"The shoreline permitting process ensures a balance between protecting property and freshwater dunes and shorelines," a release said.

Property owners can visit Michigan.gov/HighWater for more information.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories related to lakeshore erosion on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.