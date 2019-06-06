IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Monday found high levels of E. coli in the Grand River at two locations in Ionia County.

The sampling was performed in Portland at Kent Street and in Saranac at Bridge Street as part of an eight-week study of E. coli in the Grand River.

According to the Ionia County Health Department, the geometric mean was 1,257 E. coli per 100 milliliters at the Saranac location and 1,181 E. coli per 100 milliliters at the Portland location.

The Ionia County Health Department is recommending "no body contact" for the Grand River in Ionia County. Additional testing will be conducted by EGLE.

The Ionia County Health Department will lift this public health advisory when conditions warrant.

Questions about the sampling can be directed to EGLE at 517-342-4419. Questions regarding the public health advisory should be directed to the Ionia County Health Department.

For more information on E. coli in surface water, click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.