Northern Michigan fire now 75% contained

The 2,200-acre fire, which covers portions of Montmorency and Cheboygan counties, is now 75% contained by firefighters.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Blue Lakes Fire in the northern portion of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan has been almost completely contained by fire crews.

The now 2,200-acre fire was thought to have originated from a lightning strike from a thunderstorm on Wednesday, May 11 and was first spotted in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties on Friday, May 13 around 12:40 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the fire is now 75% contained by fire crews, up 15% from Sunday.

Michigan DNR spokesperson, Kerry Heckman says that the containment doesn't mean the fire is out, but that the fire is unlikely to spread beyond its current containment lines.

On Sunday, the fire was estimated to have been 2,710-acres in size, but because of improved mapping by firefighters, it is now estimated at 2,200-acres.

“There may still be hot spots within the contained area,” Heckman said. “We will be using a drone to do some infrared imaging to identify hot spots within the containment line that need attention.”

32 DNR firefighters are on the scene today along with two emergency medical technicians and a 13-member incident management team. Two Montmorency County Sheriff’s deputies and three DNR conservation officers are also on the scene today to assist.

Many of the road closures in the area have been reopened, however the Black River is still closed between Blue Lakes Road and Clark Bridge Road.

Since the fire began, one department firefighter sustained a minor injury and a group of kayakers on the Black River had to be escorted to safety.

Also in the fire area, a local ranch was been evacuated, a hunting and fishing camp was evacuated, an outbuilding and shed were destroyed and one private vehicle was damaged.

