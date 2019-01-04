GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oak Wilt, a deadly fungus that plagues oak trees, has been confirmed in 70 percent of Michigan counties.

The fungus kills oak trees by traveling through its water system, eventually blocking it from functioning.

Once a tree has the fungus, it can't be cured and you can sometimes smell the fungus.

"There's a distinctive smell to the spore mats, almost smells like fermenting fruit, and you'll also have these pressure pads underneath the bark," said Rick Vuyst, a plant expert. "You'll be able to tell with some splitting if you have oak wilt disease. But, the key factor is off-color green leaves toward the top of the tree and the leaves start to fall in summer. "

The browning on the leaves in summer often happens quickly and sometimes kills a tree within weeks. Oak Wilt spreads through root systems, bugs and people moving it as firewood.

However, there are ways to help prevent it. Avoid pruning from mid-April until the trees have lost their leaves for the winter because these are the times the fungus is more likely to enter a wounded area of a tree.

Trees can be tested for the fungus by contacting Michigan State University's Extension Office.

