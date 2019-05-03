ROBINSON TWP. (Grand Haven Tribune) — Ottawa County is close to preserving another unique natural site along the Grand River Greenway.

The county recently entered a purchase agreement for 118 acres at the south end of Stearns Bayou in Robinson Township. If acquired in March from three landowners, the new county park will feature 6,350 feet of frontage along Stearns Creek and protect 27 acres of wetland.

County Parks Director John Scholtz said the site features “by far” the most biodiversity of plants in the county parks system. Management plans will likely attempt to provide passive recreation opportunities and enhance natural features.

“We’re all about trying to preserve nature in our landscape so that people 1,500 years from now can enjoy and see what this area was originally like,” Scholtz said. “Our challenge is to manage in a way that keeps that diversity there, and so that it stays healthy.”

Due to grant conditions, the county must open the park within 90 days of acquisition, Scholtz said. Removing some old buildings on the site and making it safe would be prioritized, he said, in addition to providing signage. A trail system would likely not be prepared in time for the park’s opening.

The site was purchased with funding from two grants, including $552,250 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and $528,000 from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The site features a former family farm and ravines with mature forest. Scholtz said the core 99-acre property has been well-managed by the owners, a unique circumstance for undeveloped land in the county.

Restoration will take place at the farm and wetlands to foster habitat for native plants, rare and uncommon birds, and other wildlife.

The park will eventually feature a small parking area, trailhead and hiking trails that will double as ungroomed cross-country ski and snowshoe trails in the winter. The trail will be dubbed the Helstrom Family Trail System in honor of the family estate that helped purchase the properties.

Future improvements to the park may include access to Stearns Bayou for fishing and kayaking, an accessible crushed-stone trail loop, and overlooks for birding. The site could also provide a new hunting area for the archery deer season.

Greenway and growth

Stearns Creek is the latest in a series of acquisitions pursued by Ottawa County Parks to expand the Grand River Greenway.

In January, the Ottawa County Parks Foundation purchased 16.5 acres of land in Georgetown Township, including 651 feet of Grand River frontage. The Idema Explorers Trail in Ottawa County will be expanded along the new property this year, connecting with existing trails in Kent County.

Over the past 20 years, $20 million in mostly public funding has been invested to preserve more than 2,400 acres and create 14 parks and open spaces in Ottawa County. An investment of $21 million in the coming years is proposed to acquire 700 acres of land and construct 27 miles of new pathway.

Scholtz said the original push to preserve natural sites began around 1996 during a period of economic growth. Ottawa is now the fastest-growing county in Michigan, and Scholtz said preserving land helps bring balance to that trend.

“We’re losing a lot,” he said. “It’s good to balance growth with greenspace, and ultimately end up making the non-parklands more valuable.”

