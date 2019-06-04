GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Saturday, people could be seen walking along Wealthy Street SE and the surrounding areas picking up litter.

This was a part of an initiative put on by Outside Coffee Co. where they offered a free coffee or a free cactus from the Plant Shop in exchange for a bag of litter.

Between noon and 5 p.m. participants could pick up a compostable bag, fill it with litter from the neighborhood and return to Outside Coffee Co. on Wealthy Street for their prize.

