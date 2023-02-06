PFAS chemicals discovered at Muskegon manufacturing site

The chemicals were discovered at a few sites on the grounds of the former Bayer Crop Science Facility in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have been found at the former Bayer Crop Science Facility (BASF) at 1740 Whitehall Road in Muskegon.

From the time it opened in the mid-1970s, the former BASF facility manufactured agricultural chemicals, including herbicide.

In 2022, Cytiva purchased the property from BASF and discovered the existence of PFAS chemicals after they performed due diligence environmental sampling.

18 temporary groundwater wells were sampled and three were found above the safety standard, with the highest result being 290 ppt PFOS. The maximum limit of PFOS in drinking water is 16 ppt, per Michigan's Maximum Contaminant Levels.

Samples were also taken by Barr Engineering Co. from 11 temporary groundwater monitoring well locations and analyzed for PFAS compounds.

While PFAS was detected in some of those samples, it was below the state's standards.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is implementing a corrective action consent order with BASF. After corrective action is completed by the former property owner, Cytiva will take over environmental liability.

Little Bear Creek is located about a third of a mile east of the site and groundwater flow leads from the manufacturing facility into the creek.

EGLE is working with the Department of Health and Human Services to determine if residential well sampling is necessary.

EGLE will implement additional testing to determine the nature and extent of PFAS at the site.

