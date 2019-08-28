HAMILTON, Mich. — Two-hundred of Michigan's longest living and largest fish species will be released into the Kalamazoo River Wednesday night.

As part of their ongoing rehabilitation efforts, the Gun Lake Tribe is hosting their annual lake sturgeon (Nmé in Pottawatomi) release event at New Richmond Bridge County Park in Allegan County on Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public. There will be free barbecue on a first come first served basis, hatchery tours followed by a Tribe ceremony ahead of the sturgeon release. Children will be encouraged to be the ones physically releasing the fish. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the release is expected to happen around 6:30 p.m. This is the most successful sturgeon rearing season for the Tribe, last year only 35 were released.

Sturgeon live anywhere from 50 to 100 years depending on the gender and can weigh up to 200 pounds. Due to over harvesting, pollution and dams built in the 1900s the sturgeon population began to dwindle, and the species is currently placed on the state's threatened species list. Rehabilitation efforts between the Tribe and the state have been ongoing since 2009.

The Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, the Kalamazoo River chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow and Grand Valley State University are all taking part in Wednesday's event.

