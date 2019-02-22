An environmental group continues to fight a marina and housing development in the dunes near Lake Michigan that cover the lost village of Singapore.

The 300-plus-acre property at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River has been contested for years.

Its current owners, Jeff and Peg Padnos, partnered with a Holland developer and plan to build 23 homes and 33 boat slips around a marina that would cut through former Singapore. The lumbering town was buried by sand in the late 1800s.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, an environmental activist group, has challenged the development multiple times since the Saugatuck Township zoning board approved the marina.

“Our intention is to continue to pursue every legal available avenue to ensure the people of Michigan see their environment, and their lands and something as historically significant as Singapore, is protected,” said Rebecca Bruns, a SDCA board member.

The SDCA’s appeals were denied by the Zoning Board of Appeals and a judge in Allegan County Circuit Court.

The strategy is “death by a thousand paper cuts,” said Carl Gabrielse, a Holland attorney representing the property owners.

“Every action that the SDCA has taken to oppose the development over the last 12 years has been rejected, denied or overruled,” Gabrielse said. “Only someone with an obvious agenda would argue that preserving two-thirds of a property is not enough.”

The case is currently in the Michigan Court of Appeals awaiting oral arguments. Saugatuck Township leaders could not comment on pending litigation.

The SDCA protested the development on multiple fronts, arguing it would imperil interdunal wetlands, violate state sand mining laws and impact the historic village of Singapore.

Despite objections, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality granted a permit for “The NorthShore of Saugatuck” in January of 2018.

“For a department of environmental quality to allow it to cut through a highly sensitive, unique and imperiled interdunal wetland – it just doesn’t compute,” Bruns said.

The DEQ required the developers to make changes to the plan, including installation of a clay liner at in the base of the marina basin, before issuing the permit. The SDCA’s appeal of the permit will be heard by a DEQ law judge in October.

The developer also commissioned cultural and archaeological studies at the site. Crews uncovered more than 200 artifacts, some dating back to the 19th century, as well as historic foundations.

“NorthShore has redesigned its development and the walls of the proposed boat basin to avoid any impact to the historic foundations,” Gabrielse said.

Two local bands of Potawatomi Indians, the Nottawaseppi Huron and Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish, have also joined the opposition to the DEQ permit, said David Swan, president of the SDCA board of directors.

Gabrielse said the historical resource and archaeological studies of the site found no evidence of any Native American settlement or cemetery on the proposed development site.

Both the developer and the SDCA are waiting to find out if the Army Corps of Engineers will issue a final permit for NorthShore.

“This is not a done deal,” said Cynthia McKean, a SDCA board member. “If this were a done deal we wouldn’t be here.”

