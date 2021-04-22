Spectrum Health announces goal of carbon neutral facilities by 2040

Research estimates that, as an industry, health care contributes 8% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In honor of Earth Day Thursday, Spectrum Health has announced an expansion of its sustainability goals. By 2040, the hospital network hopes to reach carbon neutrality in all Spectrum Health facilities.

“At Spectrum Health, we recognize there is a strong interconnection between human and environmental health. To deliver on our mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives, we purposefully chose sustainability goals that make a positive impact on people, our environment and the economic health of the communities we serve,” said Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO of Spectrum Health.

Spectrum Health’s new 2040 Commitment represents a long-term investment in improving the local, regional and global environment, and reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to improving community health.

Research estimates that, as an industry, health care contributes 8% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Since the 1990s, Spectrum Health has been working to improve individual and community well-being by minimizing its carbon footprint.

“We are proud to take these next steps,” said Freese Decker.

