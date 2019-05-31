WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Part of a continued effort to monitor and preserve the fastest creature in the animal kingdom, environmental officials tagged three Peregrine falcon chicks at their nest in West Olive Friday.

The chicks, two males and a female, hatched 25 days ago. They're among at least 45 born at the JH Campbell Generating Complex since 2004.

"[We've] banded about 40 of them, so that's very good. One of the more productive sites in the state," said Nik Kalejs, senior biologist for the Michigan DNR.

The Peregrine falcon is endangered in Michigan and threatened throughout the United States. The bands help officials track the birds' flight and migration patterns and survival rates.

The nesting box is located near the top of a smokestack about 200 feet off the ground. The Peregrine typically nests on cliffs, but reproduces at several power plants and tall buildings around West Michigan, Kalejs said.

"These tall buildings, or smoke stacks that we have here, have enabled us to place these nesting boxes at the altitude and the type of place that they like," he said.

The Peregrine falcon population is increasing in Michigan. Consumers Energy also partnered with the DNR and successfully hatched 45 falcons at the now-closed B.C. Cobb Generating Plant in Muskegon from 2003 to 2015.

"It's been a real privilege and a great recovery of a unique bird," Kalejs said.

