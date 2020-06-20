Thunberg has hope for climate, despite leaders' inaction

Thunberg said during a 90-minute program aired Saturday that the world needs to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg says world leaders queued up to have their picture taken with her last year even as they shied away from acknowledging the scientific facts about global warming.

The 17-year-old told Swedish public radio that her trip by train, boat and electric car brought home the impact that climate change is already having, particularly on the most vulnerable.

But Thunberg hopes the Black Lives Matter protests and concerted action to curb the pandemic show the world can come together to tackle climate change too.

