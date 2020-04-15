PETOSKEY, Mich. — A portion of a popular paved trail along a Lake Michigan bay has collapsed due to erosion from high water.

Petoskey Parks and Recreation says on Facebook that the trail is “falling into the lake as the wind continues and is very dangerous.”

The trail is called the Little Traverse Wheelway.

The 23-mile trail runs along Little Traverse Bay from Charlevoix to Harbor Springs.

