West Catholic football team, Walker Fire Department plant 15 trees at local park

WALKER, Mich. — Saturday morning, student athletes with the West Catholic football team and the Walker Fire Department planted trees at Walker Community Park.

ReLeaf Michigan chose the city of Walker to be the recipient of 15 new trees. The statewide, volunteer non-profit aims to educate the public on the value of trees. They are funded through the DTE Foundation.

The city of Walker said trees provide "incredible benefits to the communities in which they are planted. They improve air and water quality, reduce stormwater runoff, improve mental wellness, reduce rates of childhood asthma, cool our neighborhoods, and enhance the community's commercial and economic vitality."

