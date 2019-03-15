GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan students left school early Friday and took part in an international movement to bring attention to climate change. They joined students worldwide who pleaded for the the future of the the planet.

In Grand Rapids, the group of students gathered in Rosa Parks Circle at noon despite the rain.

Students participating in the Michigan Youth Climate Strike took time off from school to attend events in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Traverse City.

Leaders of the Michigan climate action based group wrote in a press release: "We are striking because we are running out of time to save the planet. There are 11 years left to solve the climate crisis, and we can't afford to wait any longer."

The strike is centered around calls for reducing greenhouse gas use, global reform and the implementation of the Green New Deal.

Unless emissions of heat-trapping gases start dropping dramatically, scientists estimate that the protesters will be in their 40s and 50s, maybe even 30s, when the world will reach dangerous levels of warming that international agreements are trying to prevent.

Michigan students were joined by demonstrators in 40 U.S. states and over 100 countries. More than 150,000 students and adults participated in the strikes, which were mobilized by word of mouth and social media.

The student climate strike was inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thurnberg, when she demonstrated outside the Swedish parliament building in Aug. 2018. She has since been nominated by Norwegian lawmakers for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.