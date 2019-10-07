LANSING, Mich. - The fight to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes continues.

On Wednesday, July 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers in entering a coalition to prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Basin by taking action at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam on the Des Plaines River in Illinois.

The coalition of governors and premiers includes Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois, Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Premier of Quebec Francois Legault, and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford.

The protection of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Basin is a shared responsibility of the Great Lakes states and provinces.

The Brandon Road Lock and Dam provides a strategic focal point in the waterway that logically can provide additional and enhanced controls in the system as other long-term measures are developed to prevent bighead, silver and black carp from moving closer to the Great Lakes.

"Protecting our Great Lakes, our environment, and economy is a top priority here in Michigan. There is an urgent need to take action to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes," said Whitmer. "I’m pleased that states and provinces are working together towards a shared goal. This unanimously adopted resolution is a real solution that ensures that we move the Brandon Road Lock and Dam forward while addressing the high costs of this project. I will continue to work with our congressional delegation and Governor Pritzker to protect our precious Great Lakes and our environment."

