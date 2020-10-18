Fall In Love With Science: Bottle Balloon Blow-Up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A force other than your lunges will blow up your balloons this fall. The power of carbon dioxide gas will have everyone intrigued.
Let's get started!
Supplies Needed:
- Water Bottle
- Latex Balloon
- Alka-Seltzer Tablets
- Water
- Sharpie
Experiment Steps:
- Crush 2 to 4 Alka-Seltzer tablets and put them inside your balloon
- Fill the water bottle about halfway full of water
- Attach the balloon to the water bottle and let the Alka-Seltzer tablets fall into the water
- Watch as the balloon inflates
- Optional: Decorate your balloon Halloween style
The Science:
When the Alka-Seltzer tablets are dropped in the water bottle, the solid tablet interacts with the liquid water to form a gas. This gas is known as carbon dioxide — you know, the bubbles you see in pop! The carbon dioxide gas is trapped inside the balloon and water bottle, causing the balloon to inflate!
Here is an idea: Can you think of another chemical reaction that would form carbon dioxide and blow up the balloon in a similar way? Hint: We covered this reaction in our first experiment.