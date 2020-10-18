Fall In Love With Science: Bottle Balloon Blow-Up

This week's Science Hack with Sam Jacques explores how a solid and liquid can make a gas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A force other than your lunges will blow up your balloons this fall. The power of carbon dioxide gas will have everyone intrigued.

Let's get started!

Supplies Needed:

Water Bottle Latex Balloon Alka-Seltzer Tablets Water Sharpie

Experiment Steps:

Crush 2 to 4 Alka-Seltzer tablets and put them inside your balloon Fill the water bottle about halfway full of water Attach the balloon to the water bottle and let the Alka-Seltzer tablets fall into the water Watch as the balloon inflates Optional: Decorate your balloon Halloween style

The Science:

When the Alka-Seltzer tablets are dropped in the water bottle, the solid tablet interacts with the liquid water to form a gas. This gas is known as carbon dioxide — you know, the bubbles you see in pop! The carbon dioxide gas is trapped inside the balloon and water bottle, causing the balloon to inflate!