Grand Rapids woman named to crew of Artemis II moon flyby mission

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency announced the four astronauts crewing the Artemis II moon flyby mission Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Grand Rapids native is making history once again with the announcement of the four astronauts crewing the Artemis II moon flyby mission.

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency announced the crew Monday morning, which includes Christina Hammock Koch of Grand Rapids.

Koch was first selected to be an astronaut in 2013 and has completed three missions on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019 and 2020.

During her stay on the ISS, Koch made history when she recorded the longest single spaceflight by a woman totaling 328 days in space. She also was a part of the first all-female spacewalks which took place during her time on the ISS.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids, but grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

While growing up, Koch spent summers on her family's farm in Michigan, where "she was instilled with a passion for hard work and challenges," her NASA bio says.

Koch is part of a four person crew, which was announced this morning. NASA shared information about the astronaut's backgrounds on their social media:

Christina Koch, mission specialist. She took part in the first all-woman space walk when she visited the International Space Station in 2019.

Jeremy Hansen, representing the Canadian Space Agency. Originally a fighter pilot, he works with NASA for astronaut training and mission operations. The Artemis II mission will be his first trip to space.

Victor Glover, pilot. The naval aviator also piloted the SpaceX Crew-1 mission.

Reid Wiseman, mission commander. He lived aboard the International Space Station in 2014 as a flight engineer, and recently served as Chief of the Astronaut Office.

The Artemis II moon flyby mission will take about 10-days and "will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon," NASA says.

This is the first manned mission in the Artemis program, following the uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022. Artemis I spent 25 days in space, traveling 1.4 million miles, as it journeyed around the moon.

Artemis II will be the test flight for Artemis III, which will land the first woman and next man on the Moon. The last time a human walked on the Moon was in December of 1972.

The Artemis II flight is tentatively set for late 2024, and the Artemis III flight could happen as early as 2025.

The entire Artemis project includes four missions and is expected to cost up to $93 billion by 2025, according to an audit from the NASA Office of the Inspector General.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.