How many times have parents heard the dreaded phrase, "I'm bored" uttered this summer?

With school out of session, the lack of a structured schedule can do more than just aggravate parents; many kids fall into what's known as the "summer slump" which puts students at a disadvantage when they do head back to school in the fall.

Van Andel Education Institute has some fun and easy experiments to do with your kids before their idle hands start doing something less constructive.

2-Liter Bottle Habitat

What you'll need:

Empty 2-Liter Bottle

Soil

Newspaper

Compostable Materials

Earthworms

How to do it: Cut off the top of the bottle. Fill it halfway with soil. Sprinkle in some newspaper and other organic materials. Dig up some earthworms and drop them in. Check back over the next few weeks and watch the earthworms break down the organic matter into rich soil!

Oobleck

Inspired by the book from Dr. Seuss, "Bartholomew and the Oobleck"; you'll only need three ingredients for this mess but fun activity:

Water

Cornstarch

Food Coloring

How to do it: Pour one cup (8 oz.) of cornstarch in a large bowl. Add a few drops of food coloring to half a cup of water (4 oz.) - in the book, Oobleck is green. Gradually stir the water into the cornstarch until the mixture reaches a smooth consistency that can be molded and shaped.

Van Andel Education Institute offers several programs that focus mainly on STEM topics.

