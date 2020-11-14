NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts Launch to Space

Four astronauts fly to the International Space Station Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:27 p.m. EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tomorrow, NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with astronaut Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four astronauts will arrive at the International Space Station in outer space riding aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Liftoff is on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:27 p.m. EST.

Simulated spacewalks, robot arm operations, and training on the spacecraft are amongst some of the things the astronauts have done in preparation for their time in space.

Once there, Mike Fincke, a NASA astronaut from Houston, Texas, explained they will stay for six months working on groundbreaking research.

"They are going to do a couple of experiments with new medicines that use messenger RNA to help with diseases that we have here down on earth, such as leukemia," Fincke explained. "This is groundbreaking because they are able to take gravity out of the equation, allowing them to find out new information about the disease."

In addition to that, they will attempt to grow radishes for the first time and will work to engineer a new toilet that can potentially be used on NASA's next trip to the moon.

To stay up to date on the latest mission detail, you can visit www.nasa.gov.

