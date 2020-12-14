The Geminids Meteor Shower peaks tonight

The brightest meteor shower of the year can be seen tonight with NASA's virtual option

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Who will have their eye on the sky tonight?

The Geminids meteor shower is expected to be racing across the sky overnight and scientists are urging stargazers to be ready. These brightly shining balls of debris will appear brighter than ever with a nearly new moon in the sky!

How They Form

These meteors originated from the 3200 Phaethon, an extinct comet in our solar system. The dust from the 3200 Phaethon enters our atmosphere and burns into balls of fire - forming the Geminids meteor shower. The Geminids often appear to originate from the constellation Gemini. Which is where the name "Geminids" comes from.

How to View

The meteor shower can be visible anytime after 7 p.m. EST. Peaking between midnight and 4 a.m. One would need to get away from city light, lie back, and check out the sky to get a glimpse of these quick moving fireballs.

Geminids can typically be seen all across the sky, but a good starting point is the constellation Gemini. Be sure to stay fixated on the sky because these comets travel at 78,000 mph!

🔭🌃 Stargazers mark your calendars - the best meteor shower of the year will peak Dec. 13-14. Learn how you can observe the Geminids from home: https://t.co/OnaaBsvYK7 pic.twitter.com/BTkBfsqtO3 — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2020

Alternative Viewing Options

With mostly cloudy skies expected for West Michigan and very cold temperatures, many will be looking for an alternative way to view tonight's event.

NASA has you covered with a live Facebook stream of the meteor shower from a meteor camera at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. It can be seen from the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page.

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.