Why STEM Literacy is important for everyone

A systematic way of thinking to make America more scientifically literate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to start thinking like a scientist. In an increasingly complex world, it's more important than ever that Americans are able to think critically and evaluate evidence to problem solve.

Emmy-nominated science TV host Emily Calandrelli explains STEM literacy as thinking like a scientist.

"Scientists seek truth in the world in a systematic way. They seek evidence, ask questions, and allow new evidence to influence what they believe. They are smart in deciding what is true." stated Calandrelli.

This systematic way of thinking is not just reserved for scientists, but it is also important for our political figures and society to use critical thinking and science-based evidence when implementing policies.

Emily explained this in more detail. "These are the people who are passing laws that affect most of us. That can be concerning because as our world becomes ever more scientifically and technologically advanced. We need policies to keep up with those advancements and the people who pass those policies need to be well versed in how that science impacts us."

As a community, we can work to become STEM literate by doing the following:

Fact-checking sources. Asking questions Accepting evidence from the experts. Allowing experts new evidence to influence decision making

This level of critical thinking will allow us to agree upon what is true and then as a society take steps to solve a problem.

Click here to see Emily Calandrelli give a Ted Talk on the topic.

