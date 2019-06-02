GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a well-known feeling: you take a great photo, perfectly capturing the moment you experienced. Then, by some measure – phone drops in a toilet, then cracks, etc. – the picture is gone. The memory wiped.

That’s why backing up your phone is vital. More importantly, backing up your phone through multiple avenues.

There are quite a few different ways of backing up your data, said Matthew Gort a service desk team lead at Trivalent Group in Grandville.

“There are several backup solutions [through the cloud] whether it’s Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, those are some of the major players out there,” Gort said. “There are other ones available.”

Android phones back up using Google Drive, while iPhones use iCloud. Both can be turned on in settings.

“You can plug it into your computer, connect it with a…cable, and if you have an iPhone, you synchronize it with iTunes, and it will create a backup of the data on it,” Gort said. “With an android device, you…synchronize it with windows.”

After developing the local save copy, you can save it directly to your internal computer drive or to an external hard drive, Gort said.

“If you're not using at least two or three of these, you're really not making your best decision if you're serious about protecting your data,” he said.

