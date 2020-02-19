CLEVELAND — If you have kids using mobile devices, there's a good chance you're raising a child that uses TikTok. And for that reason, the company is rolling out new features to help parents better limit how long their kids are on the app.

According to a blog post by Cormac Keenan, TikTok's Head of Trust and Safety, EMEA, Family Safety mode links a TikTok account to their teen's and once enabled, they will be able to control Digital Wellbeing features, including:

Screen Time Management: Control how long their teen can spend on TikTok each day.

Control how long their teen can spend on TikTok each day. Direct Messages: Limit who can send messages to the connected account or turn off direct messaging completely.

Limit who can send messages to the connected account or turn off direct messaging completely. Restricted Mode: Restrict the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Back in April, the company released the Screen Time Management feature for people to set their own personal limits, but now parents can decide for their children.

The feature is part of the company's commitment to safety. Keenan added, "we want people to have fun on TikTok, but it's also important for our community to look after their wellbeing which means having a healthy relationship with online apps and services."

TikTok has also committed to continually add features to make its online community safer going forward.

According to Keenan, "the family safety mode features are available in the UK and will roll out to additional markets in the coming weeks."

