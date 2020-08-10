Gov. Whitmer announces initiatives to increase high-speed internet across Michigan

$12.7 million in Connecting Michigan Communities grants and launch of Connecting Michigan Taskforce will expand broadband infrastructure statewide

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday new initiatives to increase high-speed internet across Michigan.

Whitmer awarded $12.7 million in grants to projects across the state to increase broadband internet access while at the North American International Cyber Summit.

“In today’s society, the fastest way to create an even playing field for all is access to high-speed internet,” Whitmer said in a release. “These broadband internet projects, along with additional infrastructure initiatives we are undertaking, will provide underserved communities in Michigan with high-speed internet service. This critical service is no longer a luxury but is a necessity that allows every Michigander to get a quality education and compete in the global economy.”

Residents who lack access to broadband or cannot afford a home broadband connection are unable to participate in telehealth, virtual learning, telework, civic engagement, and many other activities those who are connected are able to use every day.

Approximately 1,243,339 Michigan households do not have a permanent fixed broadband connection at home resulting in $1.8B to $2.7B in potential economic benefit left unrealized among disconnected households, the press release said.

The broadband projects announced today were selected through the Connecting Michigan Communities (CMIC) grant program. The $12.7 million in awards are estimated to generate between $15.7 and $23.1 million in annual economic benefits to consumers. These projects will extend access to over 10,900 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions (CAI) in Michigan. All projects have committed to closing the internet access divide and provide digital literacy training materials to residents and businesses in their proposed service area, and work with local CAIs and foundations to host events to promote e-learning, job, and workforce training.

Recommendations for the second round of CMIC grant awards will be announced this month, providing another $5.3 million towards further infrastructure expansion across the state. Last week, Gov. Whitmer signed a budget that included an additional $14.3 million in grant funding for a third round of projects in 2021.

This announcement builds on the launch of the Connecting Michigan Taskforce (CMIT). The Connecting Michigan Taskforce will advise and assist in improving coordination among stakeholders in addressing broadband and technology access and adoption issues in the state.

“The internet access divide is real and must be addressed to provide opportunity for all Michiganders to thrive,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist, who will lead the taskforce. To support the efforts, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with Connected Nation Michigan (CNMI) to facilitate the Connecting Michigan Taskforce and improve the access, adoption, and use of broadband and technology across Michigan, by:

Coordinating with local, regional, and state agencies as well as the private sector to increase broadband access and adoption in Michigan;

Recommending policy changes to improve broadband access and adoption in the state;

Identifying funding sources and opportunities to encourage investors to provide affordable broadband access to households and businesses statewide; and

Monitoring federal broadband-related activities for policies and funding opportunities that will impact broadband in Michigan.

For more information about the CMIC Broadband Grants, visit www.michigan.gov/cmicgrant. For more information on the Connecting Michigan Taskforce visit www.michiganbusiness.org/broadband.

