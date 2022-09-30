1 dead following rollover crash on East Beltline

Northbound lanes of East Beltline at crash scene are closed until further notice.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died following a rollover crash on Sept. 30, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at 2380 East Beltline, where victim was ejected from the vehicle.

As police continue to investigate, the northbound lanes of East Beltline are closed. Drivers need to seek other routes.

The Southbound lanes have now reopened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.