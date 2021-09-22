1 killed in Wednesday morning Kent County crash

Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash near Greenville killed one and left another injured Wednesday.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene around 6 a.m., in the area of Van Hoose Drive near McMahon Drive in Oakfield Township.

Police say only one car was involved. A 37-year-old Fenwick man was pronounced dead on scene and a 34-year-old woman from Ionia was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene that neither occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police say fast speeds may be a related factor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.