1 person in critical condition, 2 horses dead after hit and run crash in Marshall

Speed and alcohol are assumed to be factors, according to MSP.

MARSHALL, Michigan — A crash in Marshall involved two cars, two horses and two pedestrians Monday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of North Briggs Road in Quincy Township.

According to the Michigan State Police, a northbound vehicle was passing the two pedestrians with horses while a southbound vehicle crossed over the center line, struck the northbound vehicle and then struck both horses.

Police say one of the pedestrians is in critical condition. Both of the horses were killed.

Occupants from the suspect vehicle fled the scene and have not yet been located. Speed and alcohol are assumed to be factors, according to MSP.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.