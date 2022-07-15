Crash in Allegan Co. leaves 10-year-old in critical condition

Both drivers have been hospitalized, with the 24-year-old that shared the car with the 10-year-old also in critical condition.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 10-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Allegan Township Friday.

The Allegan County Sherriff's Office says the crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Babylon Road and 34 Street.

During their ongoing investigation, police say a 24-year-old male from Plainwell failed to avoid a semi tractor-trailer driven by a 54-year-old from Martin. The semi had the right away at a two-way stop sign intersection.

Both drivers have been hospitalized, with the 24-year-old that shared the car with the 10-year-old also in critical condition.

Police say that Babylon Rd between 34th street and the M-40 highway have been shut down. Traffic will be diverted until further notice.

