LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - An 11-year-old girl was killed after a Thursday morning wreck on I-75 south of Atlanta.

Officials said a Mercury Mountaineer SUV with an Arkansas tag flipped multiple times and ejected all nine passengers, which included six children and three adults.

The SUV was traveling north on I-75 in the right lane, police said, when the driver attempted to change lanes. The driver traveled into the middle lane and overcorrected her steering, causing her to lose control and the vehicle to flip.

The SUV then struck a Nissan Sentra also traveling north, which eventually struck a guard rail.

The vehicle's eight surviving occupants were taken to different hospitals; three of the vicitms were airlifted.

The Nissan's driver was not taken to the hospital. None of the occupants have been identified.

According to the state patrol, at least three other crashes followed as a result of drivers not paying attention. A person was trapped in one of those accidents.

Booster seats were among the items that were strewn in the crash's aftermath, officials said.

The wreck happened at mile marker 22 near Bill Gardener Parkway.

Traffic heading both north and south on the interstate was impacted after the crash. By 10 am, all southbound lanes had been reopened, and most northbound lanes reopened shortly afterward.

LINK | Check 11Alive's traffic page for more road conditions

PHOTOS: Fatal I-75 crash

